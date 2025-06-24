Blue Trust Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,778,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,890,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.