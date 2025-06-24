Blue Trust Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Crocs by 30,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 307,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $154.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

