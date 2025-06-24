Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total transaction of $337,028.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,865.96. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,051,406.64. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $308.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.