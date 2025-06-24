Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

