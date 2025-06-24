Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $169,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of UDEC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

