Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

