Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $32.37. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 55,144 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In related news, COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $175,187.55. This trade represents a 16.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

