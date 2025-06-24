Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 21st

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Sharplink Gaming are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos and related hospitality and entertainment venues. Their performance tends to be cyclical and sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes in gaming jurisdictions. Investors often watch metrics like gaming revenue, occupancy rates, and regulatory developments when evaluating these equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded down $8.54 on Friday, reaching $263.94. 7,234,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,394. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average is $253.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $40.51. 14,054,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720,567. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.78. 11,128,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.49. 2,841,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 14,191,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Sharplink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12.

