CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

