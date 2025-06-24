Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

