CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Oppenheimer lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

