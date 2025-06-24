Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

NetApp, CommVault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is providing remote data storage and management services over the internet. These firms—ranging from hyperscale providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to specialists such as Dropbox and Pure Storage—sell subscription-based, recurring-revenue solutions for hosting and safeguarding digital data. Investors often buy cloud storage stocks to gain exposure to the fast-growing demand for flexible, scalable, on-demand data infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.75. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $117.94 and a 12-month high of $192.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Featured Articles