Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 74,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

