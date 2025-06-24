Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.40. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 2,144,161 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 1,229,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

