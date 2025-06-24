Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

