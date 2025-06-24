Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

