Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ED opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

