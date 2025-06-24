Contrasting Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wolfspeed 4 6 4 0 2.00

Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.00%. Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $11.15, indicating a potential upside of 1,704.25%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Vishay Intertechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology -2.28% 1.46% 0.73% Wolfspeed -146.43% -103.97% -7.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Wolfspeed”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.94 billion 0.71 -$31.15 million ($0.49) -31.46 Wolfspeed $807.20 million 0.12 -$864.20 million ($8.36) -0.07

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage Super Junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment contains standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment offers resistors, which are basic components used in various forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current. The Inductors segment provides inductors for use as an internal magnetic field to change alternating current phase and resist alternating current. The Capacitors segment offers capacitors, which store energy and discharge it when needed. It sells its products under Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, and BCcomponents brand names. The company serves industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, consumer products, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

