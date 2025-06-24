Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.90. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 265,680 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPIX

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of -0.29.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.