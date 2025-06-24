Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Cummins by 28.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.86. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

