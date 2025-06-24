D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.7%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

