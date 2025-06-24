Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deer Consumer Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEER – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Deer Consumer Products shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Deer Consumer Products Trading Down 100.0%
Deer Consumer Products Company Profile
Deer Consumer Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs.
