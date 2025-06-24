DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -352.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

