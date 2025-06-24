Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $85,886,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

