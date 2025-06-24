Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.5%

XOM stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

