Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

Walt Disney, Flutter Entertainment, Arista Networks, Verizon Communications, Comcast, Alibaba Group, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or exhibit entertainment content—such as film and television studios, music labels, streaming services, video game publishers and theme parks. Their market performance is often driven by box office results, subscriber growth, hit content releases and consumer discretionary spending. Investors evaluate these stocks based on factors like content pipelines, intellectual property portfolios and shifts in technology or viewing habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 17,150,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.94. 7,234,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 91.33. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,543,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,022,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,690,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,684,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,981,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.89. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,801,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,219,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Featured Articles