Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 16,398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 318,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 282,448 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,822,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

