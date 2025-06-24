Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.52.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,004,917.50. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,966 shares of company stock worth $87,512,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 281.57, a P/E/G ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.