Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 139,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

