Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.