Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $430.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.63. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.91 and a 52-week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.24%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

