Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 127,657 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sard Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

