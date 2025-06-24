Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,693,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.45. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.96 and a 12-month high of $264.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Labcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total transaction of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,879.84. This represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

