Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,987 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,986 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

