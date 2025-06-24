Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

