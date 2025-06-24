Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.10. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

