Esports Stocks To Watch Today – June 21st

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, and Insight Enterprises are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses are tied to competitive video gaming—from game developers and tournament organizers to streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. Investing in these equities allows individuals to gain exposure to the fast-growing esports ecosystem and its ancillary revenue streams, such as sponsorships, media rights and merchandise sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,877,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,901. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS stock traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,968. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 968.20 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.07.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.29.

