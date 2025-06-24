Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,521,000 after acquiring an additional 608,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

