Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 714 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

