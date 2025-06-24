Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5%

Marriott International stock opened at $264.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

