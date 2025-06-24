Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total transaction of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,879.84. This trade represents a 45.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,160. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.96 and a 12-month high of $264.03.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.29%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

