Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

