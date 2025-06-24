Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after acquiring an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

