First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,777,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

