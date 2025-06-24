Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 4,160 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,062.60. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,002 shares of company stock worth $73,353,340 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $698.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

