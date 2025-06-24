Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $19.64. Frontline shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 6,600,865 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Frontline Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. Frontline had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $45,026,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,061,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 878,885 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $12,002,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

