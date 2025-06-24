Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

