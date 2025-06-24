General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

