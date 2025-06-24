General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.