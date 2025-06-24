Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $394.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

